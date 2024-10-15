Lia Levi premiata con il Women in Cinema Award a Roma (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) La scrittrice riceverà il riconoscimento il 17 ottobre all’Auditorium Parco della Musica La scrittrice e giornalista Lia Levi sarà insignita del Women in Cinema Award il 17 ottobre presso l’Auditorium Parco della Musica di Roma. Il prestigioso riconoscimento, giunto alla sua decima edizione e curato da Claudia Conte, è dedicato quest’anno ai temi dell’inclusione e dell’accessibilità. Lia Levi, già vincitrice di importanti premi come il Premio Moravia e il Premio Strega Giovani, coglierà l’occasione per presentare il suo nuovo Romanzo “E se non partissi anch’io”, edito da Demea Eventi Culturali. Durante la serata, saranno premiate anche altre figure di spicco: l’attrice Maria Chiara Giannetta, Annamaria Granatello, Presidente e Direttrice del Premio Solinas, la plurimedagliata atleta paralimpica Monica Boggioni e la regista Roberta Torre. Romadailynews.it - Lia Levi premiata con il Women in Cinema Award a Roma Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di martedì 15 ottobre 2024) La scrittrice riceverà il riconoscimento il 17 ottobre all’Auditorium Parco della Musica La scrittrice e giornalista Liasarà insignita delinil 17 ottobre presso l’Auditorium Parco della Musica di. Il prestigioso riconoscimento, giunto alla sua decima edizione e curato da Claudia Conte, è dedicato quest’anno ai temi dell’inclusione e dell’accessibilità. Lia, già vincitrice di importanti premi come il Premio Moravia e il Premio Strega Giovani, coglierà l’occasione per presentare il suo nuovonzo “E se non partissi anch’io”, edito da Demea Eventi Culturali. Durante la serata, saranno premiate anche altre figure di spicco: l’attrice Maria Chiara Giannetta, Annamaria Granatello, Presidente e Direttrice del Premio Solinas, la plurimedagliata atleta paralimpica Monica Boggioni e la regista Roberta Torre.

