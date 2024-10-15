Romadailynews.it - Lia Levi premiata con il Women in Cinema Award a Roma
Natacha Ramsay-Levi Kicks Off Third ECCO Collection - Levi? She's had an impressive career, starting at Balenciaga in 2002, moving to Louis Vuitton in 2013 and then taking the helm at Chloé in 2017. After exiting Chloé in 2020, she became a creative ... (uk.style.yahoo.com)
Weird Shoes Are Suddenly Cool Again - Just ask Chloë Sevigny, purveyor of street style, who’s been wearing Natacha Ramsay-Levi x Ecco footwear all around New York City. (elle.com)
Bulgaria Sees Increase in Women Managers Amid Ongoing Gender Disparities - The number of women in leadership roles in Bulgaria is on the rise, though they still remain fewer than their male counterparts. In 2023, there were 68,000 women in management positions, an increase ... (novinite.com)
Prende l’auto del papà e si schianta a 17 anni: le sue condizioni ilgiorno.it
La scomparsa del 16enne Luca Ziliani resta un mistero: ripreso dalle telecamere ilgiorno.it
Raccolta alimentare a Unicoop Firenze : 193 tonnellate donate dai cittadini firenzetoday.it
Italia, successo in campo e fuori per gli azzurri di Spalletti: oltre 7.3 milioni di spettatori in tv calcionews24.com