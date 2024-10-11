GP Bullhound Announces Winners of the 2024 Allstars Awards (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe. LONDON, Oct. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/



GP Bullhound is delighted to announce the Winners of the 22nd annual Allstars Awards, held at Outernet in London. The event celebrated the vibrant pulse of Europe's tech scene, bringing together over 350 leaders from the global technology sector – including founders, investors, and leading voices – to honour another year of remarkable achievements. Spanning 11 categories, from Entrepreneur of the Year to Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year:, the Awards showcased the breadth of talent and forward-thinking vision within European technology today. The evening also featured a keynote address delivered by tennis champion, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Venus Williams. Liberoquotidiano.it - GP Bullhound Announces Winners of the 2024 Allstars Awards Leggi tutta la notizia su Liberoquotidiano.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe. LONDON, Oct. 11,/PRNewswire/GPis delighted to announce theof the 22nd annual, held at Outernet in London. The event celebrated the vibrant pulse of Europe's tech scene, bringing together over 350 leaders from the global technology sector – including founders, investors, and leading voices – to honour another year of remarkable achievements. Spanning 11 categories, from Entrepreneur of the Year to Growth & Buyout Fund of the Year:, theshowcased the breadth of talent and forward-thinking vision within European technology today. The evening also featured a keynote address delivered by tennis champion, entrepreneur, and best-selling author Venus Williams.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

OCI to Close Divestment of Controlling Stake in Fertiglobe - OCI Global (Euronext: OCI) ("OCI") today announced that the divestment of OCI's 50% + 1 share stake in Fertiglobe (ADX: FERTIGLB) ("Fertiglobe") to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company P.J.S.C. ("ADNOC") ... (lelezard.com)

GP Bullhound Announces Winners of the 2024 Allstars Awards - Celebrating the successes and achievements within Europe's tech universe. (adnkronos.com)