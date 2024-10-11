Cina: Shanghai accoglie prime importazioni di avocado sudafricani (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024) Shanghai, 11 ott – (Xinhua) – Le prime importazioni cinesi di avocado coltivati in Sudafrica sono arrivate nella municipalita’ orientale cinese di Shanghai, ha dichiarato ieri la dogana di Shanghai. Un totale di 22 tonnellate di avocado ha superato la quarantena d’ingresso martedi’, hanno dichiarato i funzionari doganali, sottolineando che i prodotti hanno beneficiato di procedure di sdoganamento semplificate per le importazioni agricole dall’Africa. Alcuni degli avocado saranno esposti alla prossima settima edizione della China International Import Expo, che si terra’ dal 5 al 10 novembre. Ad agosto, il Sudafrica ha fatto seguito a Kenya e Tanzania diventando il terzo Paese africano ad assicurarsi l’accesso al mercato cinese per i suoi avocado freschi. Romadailynews.it - Cina: Shanghai accoglie prime importazioni di avocado sudafricani Leggi tutta la notizia su Romadailynews.it (Di venerdì 11 ottobre 2024), 11 ott – (Xinhua) – Lecinesi dicoltivati in Sudafrica sono arrivate nella municipalita’ orientale cinese di, ha dichiarato ieri la dogana di. Un totale di 22 tonnellate diha superato la quarantena d’ingresso martedi’, hanno dichiarato i funzionari doganali, sottolineando che i prodotti hanno beneficiato di procedure di sdoganamento semplificate per leagricole dall’Africa. Alcuni deglisaranno esposti alla prossima settima edizione della China International Import Expo, che si terra’ dal 5 al 10 novembre. Ad agosto, il Sudafrica ha fatto seguito a Kenya e Tanzania diventando il terzo Paese africano ad assicurarsi l’accesso al mercato cinese per i suoifreschi.

