Mandato d’arresto per l’ex Virtus Bologna Marcus Slaughter: coinvolto nel caso passaporti falsi in Spagna (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Ritorna l'incubo passaporti falsi nel basket spagnolo, soprattutto per il Real Madrid dopo il Mandato d'arresto dell'ex giocatore Marcus Slaughter con cui nel 2015 vinse campionato e Coppa. Contestati i documenti del cestista e processo riaperto: se venisse dimostrata la complicità della società madridista, verrebbero revocati i due titoli a favore del Barcellona che fa parte dell'accusa. Fanpage.it - Mandato d’arresto per l’ex Virtus Bologna Marcus Slaughter: coinvolto nel caso passaporti falsi in Spagna Leggi tutta la notizia su Fanpage.it (Di mercoledì 9 ottobre 2024) Ritorna l'incubonel basket spagnolo, soprattutto per il Real Madrid dopo ild'arresto dell'ex giocatorecon cui nel 2015 vinse campionato e Coppa. Contestati i documenti del cestista e processo riaperto: se venisse dimostrata la complicità della società madridista, verrebbero revocati i due titoli a favore del Barcellona che fa parte dell'accusa.

Altre notizie su. Qui puoi trovare articoli correlati e contenuti simili da fonti autorevoli per approfondire ulteriormente e restare aggiornato sugli sviluppi più recenti.

Dairy agency asks Angara: Revert milk feeding to NDA - THE National Dairy Authority (NDA) urged Education Secretary Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara to revert the implementation of the milk feeding program to the agency. According to NDA Administrator Marcus ... (businessmirror.com.ph)

Marcus Freeman Updates Long List Of Notre Dame Injuries - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman updates the team's injury situation heading into the matchup against Stanford ... (athlonsports.com)

Everything Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman said in Week 7 (Stanford) press conference - Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman addressed local reporters Monday afternoon. The Irish are getting set to take on Stanford at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday in South Bend. Here’s everything Freeman had ... (msn.com)