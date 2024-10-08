Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters 2, Amber Midthunder di Prey nel cast (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024) Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters 2, Amber Midthunder di Prey nel cast La seconda stagione di Monarch: Legacy of Monsters ha scritturato il suo primo nuovo personaggio con una star del prequel Predator del 2022, Prey. La seconda stagione di Monarch è stata confermata da Apple TV+ nell’aprile 2024, dopo il grande successo della prima stagione. La serie è la prima serie televisiva live-action del Monsterverse di Legendary, che approfondisce il ruolo dell’organizzazione governativa titolare. Mentre Godzilla è stato uno dei protagonisti principali della prima stagione, per il seguito è stato annunciato che Kong sarà un personaggio più centrale dopo la sua apparizione a sorpresa nel finale. Ora, Variety ha confermato che Amber Midthunder, che ha interpretato Naru in Prey, è il primo nuovo personaggio inserito nel cast di Monarch: Legacy of Monsters stagione 2. Leggi tutta la notizia su Cinefilos.it (Di martedì 8 ottobre 2024)Of2,dinelLa seconda stagione diofha scritturato il suo primo nuovo personaggio con una star del prequel Predator del 2022,. La seconda stagione diè stata confermata da Apple TV+ nell’aprile 2024, dopo il grande successo della prima stagione. La serie è la prima serie televisiva live-action del Monsterverse di Legendary, che approfondisce il ruolo dell’organizzazione governativa titolare. Mentre Godzilla è stato uno dei protagonisti principali della prima stagione, per il seguito è stato annunciato che Kong sarà un personaggio più centrale dopo la sua apparizione a sorpresa nel finale. Ora, Variety ha confermato che, che ha interpretato Naru in, è il primo nuovo personaggio inserito neldiofstagione 2.

