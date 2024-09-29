VIDEO: GUNTHER e Dragunov hanno rubato la scena nel Live Event di ieri, i fan applaudono (Di domenica 29 settembre 2024) Quando GUNTHER e Ilja Dragunov si ritrovano sul ring uno contro l’altro non manca mai lo spettacolo e un alto tasso di intensità sul ring. Memorabile ad esempio il loro scontro di NXT Takeover 36 quando Dragunov sconfisse l’austriaco strappandogli l’NXT UK Title e ponendo fine al suo regno di 870 giorni. I due si sono affrontati anche in occasione del Live Event tenutosi ieri. Applausi dei fan GUNTHER e Ilja Dragunov si sono affrontati in occasione del Live Event tenutosi nella serata di ieri a Columbus, Georgia, in un match valido per il World Heavyweight Title. A vincere stavolta è stato il Ring General.I due ancora una volta hanno rubato la scena e, in particolare, al termine del match i fan presenti hanno omaggiato Dragunov con un lungo applauso.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
