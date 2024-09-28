AEW: Powerhouse Hobbs vicinissimo al rientro (Di sabato 28 settembre 2024) Un ex campione TNT si avvicina al suo ritorno sul ring. Powerhouse Hobbs, assente dalle scene da fine aprile, ha ricevuto il via libera medico per tornare a combattere. Il percorso di recupero di Hobbs Secondo quanto riportato da Sean Ross Sapp di Fightful Select, Hobbs è stato dichiarato idoneo a tornare sul ring nelle ultime settimane. Il wrestler era stato costretto allo stop a causa di un infortunio al ginocchio subito durante un match contro Jon Moxley. Per recuperare dall’infortunio, Hobbs si è sottoposto a un intervento chirurgico. Test rigorosi prima del ritorno Fightful Select aveva precedentemente riferito che Hobbs era stato avvistato nel backstage durante recenti registrazioni dell’AEW. Fonti interne hanno rivelato che il wrestler si è sottoposto a estensivi test sul ring prima di ricevere il via libera, una procedura che è diventata lo standard nell’AEW.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
