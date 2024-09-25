Vince McMahon:”Dopo la morte di Owen Hart, come uomo d’affari, ho pensato che lo spettacolo dovesse continuare” (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) L’uscita della docuserie Netflix “Mr.McMahon” come prevedibile, sta portando a galla molte storie, comprese quelle più dolorose avvenute in WWE nel corso della sua storia. Vince McMahon ha spiegato la sua decisione di non interrompere lo spettacolo quando Owen Hart è morto sul ring della WWE durante un pay-per-view trasmesso in diretta. Il 23 maggio 1999 è una data incisa nella memoria dei fan del wrestling come la notte in cui Owen Hart morì sul ring Dopo essere caduto dalle impalcature del Kemper Arena di Kansas City durante il pay-per-view Over The Edge. Hart stava interpretando il personaggio di The Blue Blazer e doveva scendere dal soffitto, ma un malfunzionamento dell’imbracatura fece sì che venisse rilasciato troppo presto, precipitando così verso la morte.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
