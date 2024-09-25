Fantasian Neo Dimension sbarcherà su console e PC (Di mercoledì 25 settembre 2024) Durante lo State of Play di PlayStation di questa settimana, Square Enix ha annunciato che Fantasian Neo Dimension uscirà in formato fisico e digitale per Nintendo Switch e console PlayStation 5, oltre che in formato digitale per console PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS e PC il 5 dicembre 2024. La notizia è stata condivisa da Hironobu Sakaguchi, produttore e creatore della serie Final Fantasy, che, durante la trasmissione, ha anche svelato un nuovo trailer. Chi pre-ordina il gioco riceverà un oggetto di gioco bonus, la Vibran Secret Stone (che sarà presente nelle copie fisiche tramite un codice con scadenza al termine del 2024), che aumenta l’esperienza ottenuta dai personaggi che la equipaggiano. Hironobu Sakaguchi, il padre di Final Fantasy, e il celebre compositore Nobuo Uematsu tornano per offrirci un GdR originale con Fantasian Neo Dimension.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
