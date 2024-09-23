Fonte : romadailynews di 23 set 2024

LineUp! torna al Romaeuropa Festival Dal 26 al 28 settembre con Any Other Coca Puma Thru Collected Tripolare e tanti altri

LineUp! torna al Romaeuropa Festival. Dal 26 al 28 settembre con Any Other, Coca Puma, Thru Collected, Tripolare e tanti altri (Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) Romaeuropa Festival PRESENTA LINE UP!  26-28 settembre MATTATOIO, ROMA Romaeuropa.net Any Other  Aka5ha  Coca Puma Post Club by Thru Collected  Santamarea So Beast  Tripolare Tutti i giorni alle h 19 LE PAROLE DELLE CANZONI – TRECCANI con Ariete + Fumettibrutti Thru Collected + Alessio Forgione Ghemon + Valentina Farinaccio  Any Other e Santamarea, il 26 settembre al Mattatoio    Thru Collected + Alessio Forgione per “Le parole delle Canzoni” Tripolare  Coca Puma  Ariete + Fumettibrutti “Le parole delle Canzoni” Ritorna dal 26 al 28 settembre al Mattatoio Line Up!, la sezione del Romaeuropa Festival curata da  Giulia Di Giovanni e Matteo Antonaci e dedicata ai nuovi talenti del pop, dell’avant pop e del cantautorato italiano.
