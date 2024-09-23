LineUp! torna al Romaeuropa Festival Dal 26 al 28 settembre con Any Other Coca Puma Thru Collected Tripolare e tanti altri

Leggi tutta la notizia su romadailynews

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024)PRESENTA LINE UP! 26-28MATTATOIO, ROMA.net AnyAka5haPost Club bySantamarea So BeastTutti i giorni alle h 19 LE PAROLE DELLE CANZONI – TRECCANI con Ariete + Fumettibrutti+ Alessio Forgione Ghemon + Valentina Farinaccio Anye Santamarea, il 26al Mattatoio+ Alessio Forgione per “Le parole delle Canzoni”Ariete + Fumettibrutti “Le parole delle Canzoni” Ridal 26 al 28al Mattatoio Line Up!, la sezione delcurata da Giulia Di Giovanni e Matteo Antonaci e dedicata ai nuovi talenti del pop, dell’avant pop e del cantautorato italiano.