HUAWEI CONNECT 2024 | Huawei Unveils the Brand-New Xinghe Intelligent Fabric Solution Powering the AI Era

(Di lunedì 23 settembre 2024) SHANGHAI, Sept. 21,/PRNewswire/At, over 300 industry leaders, experts, and scholars gathered for the data center network session themed "the AI Era." The event featured discussions on the evolution and technological advancements of data center networks. During the session, Arthur Wang, President of Data Center Network Domain at's Data Communication Product Line, introduced the newly upgraded. This cutting-edgeaims to establish a data center network characterized by one map foroperations and maintenance (O&M), one network for diverse computing, and one platform for simplified deployment, providing a robust network infrastructure to support enterprises' digital andtransformations.