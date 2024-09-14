SmackDown 13.09.2024 Ci eravamo tanto odiati (Di sabato 14 settembre 2024) Benvenuti all’analisi dello show della WWE SmackDown, tenutosi al Climate Pledge Arena di Seattle, Washington. Questa puntata segna il debutto dello show su USA Network e promette grandi sorprese, tra cui un match titolato in gabbia d’acciaio. Lo show si apre con l’ingresso di Triple H. Ricorda di aver lottato nel primo SmackDown 25 anni fa contro The Rock. Afferma che non c’è posto migliore dove essere se non qui, ora, sold out a Seattle. Annuncia che non c’è modo migliore per iniziare la prima puntata su USA Network che con un match nella gabbia d’acciaio per l’Undisputed WWE Championship. WWE Undisputed Championship Steel Cage Match (4 / 5) Cody Rhodes e Solo Sikoa si affrontano in un intenso match all’interno della gabbia d’acciaio. L’azione è frenetica fin dall’inizio, con entrambi gli atleti che sfruttano la struttura per infliggere punizione.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
