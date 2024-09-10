Tech Talk LIVE: Speciale Report - Investimenti Pubblicitari - Diretta Streaming ore 12 Digital-News.it (Di martedì 10 settembre 2024) IN Diretta Streaming DALLE 12 CLICCANDO NELLA FINESTRA QUI SOTTO LIVE Tech Talk - Speciale Report - Investimenti Pubblicitari MARTEDI 10 LUGLIO 2024LIVE @ Digital-News.itUna produzione a cura di Comunicare Digitale - Piattaforma CONNECT #FED2024Media Partner: Digital-News.it Non perdere l'opportunità di partecipare al nuovo Tech Talk, un evento di grande rilevanza organizzato da Comunicare Digitale in collaborazione con Digital-News.it. Questo incontro informativo, è il punto di riferimento per chi è interessato ai temi dei Media, del Digitale, delle Telecomunicazioni, della Tecnologia, dell'Industria e dell'Innovazione.L'avvio della nuova stagione dei Tech Talk, metterà al centro una tematica cruciale come gli Investimenti Pubblicitari, un settore in costante trasformazione.Leggi tutta la notizia su digital-newsNotizie su altre fonti
