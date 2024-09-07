Rihanna ruba la scena con un abito di cristalli alla New York Fashion Week (Di sabato 7 settembre 2024) Rihanna sa sempre come far parlare di sé. E non solo per il suo innegabile talento. Nel corso della sua carriera, infatti, la popstar ha abituato i fan ad outfit sensuali ed audaci, che hanno contribuito a renderla una delle Fashion icon più ammirate al mondo. Fedele alla sua fama, anche alla New York Fashion Week Riri è riuscita a rubare la scena con un abito che ha lasciato ben poco all’immaginazione. Il bellissimo abito di Rihanna alla New York Fashion Week In attesa di regalare nuova musica ai suoi fan, Rihanna continua a farli sognare con i suoi outfit. Ospite alla sfilata di Alaïa alla New York Fashion Week, la cantante ha sorpreso tutti con un abito custom made totalmente ricoperto di cristalli.Leggi tutta la notizia su dileiNotizie su altre fonti
