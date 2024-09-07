Rihanna ruba la scena con un abito di cristalli alla New York Fashion Week

Leggi tutta la notizia su dilei

(Di sabato 7 settembre 2024)sa sempre come far parlare di sé. E non solo per il suo innegabile talento. Nel corso della sua carriera, infatti, la popstar ha abituato i fan ad outfit sensuali ed audaci, che hanno contribuito a renderla una delleicon più ammirate al mondo. Fedelesua fama, ancheNewRiri è riuscita are lacon unche ha lasciato ben poco all’immaginazione. Il bellissimodiNewIn attesa di regalare nuova musica ai suoi fan,continua a farli sognare con i suoi outfit. Ospitesfilata di AlaïaNew, la cantante ha sorpreso tutti con uncustom made totalmente ricoperto di