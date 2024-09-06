Hisense Laser TV's lineup of 100-inch giant screens debut at IFA, winning "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology" (Di venerdì 6 settembre 2024) BERLIN, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
From September 6th to 10th, the International Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2024 was held. As the "new business card" of the Display Technology industry, Hisense Laser TV showcased cutting-edge Display products including the world's first 8K Screen-vibrating TV, the rollable Laser TV, and the home theater PX3-PRO, among others. Leveraging its differentiated Laser Display Technology advantages such as ultra-thin giant Screens, foldable Screen frame, eye protection, and environmental friendliness, Hisense Laser TV was Awarded the "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology" 2024. Since launching its first Laser TV in 2014, Hisense has achieved new breakthroughs in Laser Display Technology every year, continuously meeting users' demands for TV sets upgrading and more premium experience.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
From September 6th to 10th, the International Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2024 was held. As the "new business card" of the Display Technology industry, Hisense Laser TV showcased cutting-edge Display products including the world's first 8K Screen-vibrating TV, the rollable Laser TV, and the home theater PX3-PRO, among others. Leveraging its differentiated Laser Display Technology advantages such as ultra-thin giant Screens, foldable Screen frame, eye protection, and environmental friendliness, Hisense Laser TV was Awarded the "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology" 2024. Since launching its first Laser TV in 2014, Hisense has achieved new breakthroughs in Laser Display Technology every year, continuously meeting users' demands for TV sets upgrading and more premium experience.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
- Hisense TVs can now sync with these smart lights — no additional hardware required - Yeelight’s array of smart lighting products will now automatically sync with hisense VIDAA TVs. During the IFA tech conference in Berlin, Yeelight revealed that its app now integrates directly with ... theverge
- Weekly Recap: 11 Technology Press Releases You Might Have Missed - With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help tech journalists and consumers stay on top of the week's most newsworthy ... lelezard
- Hisense Laser TV's lineup of 100-inch giant screens debut at IFA, winning "Gold Award for Large Screen Display Technology" - From September 6th to 10th, the International Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA) 2024 was held. As the 'new business card' of the display technology industry, hisense Laser TV showcased cutting-edge display ... adnkronos
Video Hisense LaserVideo Hisense Laser