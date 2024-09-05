Netflix rilascia il trailer della della Geeked week 2024 (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Netflix invita tutti i geek mentre ci avviciniamo a un’altra Geeked week. La celebrazione globale dei fan avrà un tocco personale quest’anno con un evento dal vivo dal vivo ad Atlanta, Georgia, con i festeggiamenti che inizieranno il 16 settembre. Questo è il quarto anno consecutivo che Netflix organizza la Geeked week e i fan possono aspettarsi notizie esclusive, novità, eventi, anteprime e altro ancora che coinvolge le loro proprietà e i videogiochi Netflix preferiti. E se non puoi venire ad Atlanta, non temere, perché Geeked week continuerà a essere trasmessa in tutto il mondo in modo che gli spettatori da casa possano ascoltare tutte le notizie. È appena uscito un nuovo trailer per la Geeked week 2024, con gli spettacoli che partecipano all’evento che si svolgerà tra il 16 e il 18 settembre, con l’evento dal vivo di Atlanta che si terrà il 19 settembre.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
