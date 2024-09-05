Joaquin Phoenix sul red carpet con la sorella Rain (non con Rooney Mara) (Di giovedì 5 settembre 2024) Joaquin Phoenix ha scelto un’accompagnatrice speciale per il red carpet della Mostra del Cinema di Venezia che ha preceduto la première di Joker: Folie à Deux: l’amata sorella Rain. GUARDA LE FOTO George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Lady Gaga, Daniel Craig: a Venezia 2024 trionfa l’amore Joaquin Phoenix sul red carpet con Rain All’81° Festival Internazionale del Cinema di Venezia, Joaquin Phoenix, 49 anni, e la sorella maggiore, 51, hanno posato per i fotografi sorridenti e abbracciati. In Laguna c’è anche la compagna dell’attore, la collega Rooney Mara a cui è legato dal 2016, ma il protagonista di Joker ha voluto accanto a sé la sorella, che di mestiere fa la musicista.Leggi tutta la notizia su amicaNotizie su altre fonti
- Joker: Folie à Deux, Lady Gaga e Joaquin Phoenix nelle foto sul red carpet di Venezia 81 - it Lady Gaga a Venezia 81 Foto di Luigi De Pompeis © Cinefilos. it Madalina Diana Ghenea a Venezia 81 Foto di Luigi De Pompeis © Cinefilos. cinefilos
- Il red carpet di Joker al Lido con Lady Gaga e Joaquin Phoenix - Lady Gaga e Joaquin Phoenix sul red carpet di "Joker: Folie à deux" (©Massimo Tommasini per VeneziaToday). veneziatoday
- Expectations high for dark, music-filled 'Joker' sequel with Lady Gaga - Lady Gaga confessed to having been "deeply moved" by the original film Joker on Wednesday as the new sequel starring the pop star and Joaquin phoenix gets .. khaleejtimes
- Lady Gaga brings star power to Venice Film Festival 'Joker' sequel - A music-filled "Joker" sequel brought Lady Gaga to Venice on September 4, playing the star-crossed love interest of the DC Comics-inspired anti-hero in one of the year's most anticipated films. gulfnews
- Lady Gaga stuns everyone with stylish look, epic headpiece at Venice Film Festival - Lady Gaga once again stunned everyone with her stylish look at the Venice Film Festival. The multihyphenate arrived for the premiere of her and Joaquin phoenix starrer ‘Joker: Folie a Deux’ in a black ... theprint.in
Video Joaquin PhoenixVideo Joaquin Phoenix