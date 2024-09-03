Kill the Shadow | rilasciato un nuovo gameplay

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di martedì 3 settembre 2024) Il publisher 663 Games e lo sviluppatorelight Sanctuary ti invitano a esplorare il mondo oscuro del prossimo gioco di ruolo investigativo narrativothein un nuovissimo trailer di. In arrivo su PC alla fine del 2024,theti trasporta in una città alternativa e divisa nel periodo post-bellico, ricreata con una combinazione di ambienti 3D altamente dettagliati e personaggi in pixel art 2D. Assumi il ruolo del detective Ah’Guang mentre indaghi su una serie di omicidi misteriosi. Utilizza la tua eloquenza, intelligenza, la capacità di riavvolgere il tempo (o anche la violenza) per raccogliere prove sui casi bizzarri e svelare i segreti scioccanti che si nascondono dietro di essi. Giustizia o amore? La decisione è nelle tue mani.