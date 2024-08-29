The Patrick Star Game: presto disponibile per pc e console (Di giovedì 29 agosto 2024) Outright Games, in collaborazione con Paramount Game Studios, ha annunciato il lancio di The Patrick Star Game, un nuovo videogioco sandbox per giocatore singolo basato sull’universo di SpongeBob SquarePants. Sviluppato da PHL Collective, il gioco sarà disponibile a partire dal 4 ottobre 2024 per PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, e Steam. In The Patrick Star Game, i giocatori vestiranno i panni di Patrick Stella, l’amato personaggio di SpongeBob SquarePants, esplorando l’iconico mondo di Bikini Bottom. Il gioco offre un’ampia gamma di attività interattive in uno scenario sandbox che permette di utilizzare praticamente qualsiasi oggetto trovato per alterare l’ambiente, aggiungendo un tocco di caos e divertimento.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
