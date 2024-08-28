La Quadrature du Net’s co-founder, Sonntag: “Snowden fell into the trap: the Durov case is a lot more complex” (Di mercoledì 28 agosto 2024) Together with the non-profit organization La Quadrature Du Net, which he co-founded, he is one of the leading figures in the French public debate against surveillance and against internet censorship and in favor of digital rights. Il Fatto Quotidiano interviewed the French computer engineer and tech entrepreneur, Benjamin Sonntag, a security expert who co-founded La Quadrature, to ask his views on the arrest of Telegram’s CEO, Pavel Durov. To our request to know whether Sonntag has ever operated, worked or consulted for any competitor of Telegram, Sonntag replied that he never has.Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- The 2024 Paris Olympics are gone, but AI surveillance may be here to stay - Privacy experts fear the Olympics' experiment is just the first step towards the full legalization of this tech - and they are worried. msn
Video Quadrature Net’sVideo Quadrature Net’s