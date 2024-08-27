Huawei and Vodacom Tanzania Launch DigiTruck Program to Drive an Inclusive and Sustainable Digital Tanzania

Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

(Di martedì 27 agosto 2024) DAR ES SALAAM,, Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/andhave joined forces totheinitiative to provideeducation and skills for people in. The initiative will complement the government of's vision of fostering innovation, inclusion, anddevelopment through the use oftechnologies. Thewas officiated by Hon. Doto Mashaka Biteko, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Republic of, who was joined by Hon. Jerry William Silaa, Minister of Information Communication and Information Technology; H.E. Amb. Chen Mingjian, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to; and other distinguished guests from both the public and private sectors. "I am honored to be here representing the President of the United Republic ofon this monumental occasion.