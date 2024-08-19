Gol di Mbeumo mentre le Api ronzano senza Toney (Di lunedì 19 agosto 2024) 2024-08-18 16:12:24 Lettori di JustCalcio.com, vi riportiamo in versione integrale l’ultima notizia pervenuta in redazione: Gli attaccanti del Brentford Bryan Mbeumo e Yoane Wissa hanno brillato in assenza di Ivan Toney, segnando insieme il primo gol dei Bees nella stagione di Premier League 2024-25 e portandoli in vantaggio contro il Crystal Palace al Gtech Community Stadium. Mbeumo si è lanciato sul passaggio intelligente di Wissa, è entrato nell’area di rigore sulla destra e ha segnato una schiacciante rete al 29º minuto per una squadra che gioca senza l’attaccante inglese Toney, in mezzo alle speculazioni sulla sua prossima cessione.Leggi tutta la notizia su justcalcioNotizie su altre fonti
