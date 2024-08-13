Borderlands 4, Randy Pitchford ha praticamente confermato lo sviluppo del gioco (Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Non è un segreto che Borderlands 4 sia in fase di sviluppo, ma nonostante questo il CEO di Gearbox Entertainment, Randy Pitchford, ha deciso di alimentare ulteriormente le indiscrezioni che vogliono il nuovo gioco della serie attualmente in lavorazione presso lo studio americano. Dopo l’uscita a dir poco disastrosa del film di Borderlands, con tanto di flop per gli incassi al botteghino al debutto, Pitchford ha scelto di stuzzicare i fan del franchise in merito all’arrivo del nuovo videogioco della celeberrima e folle serie sparatutto in prima persona.Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experienceNotizie su altre fonti
