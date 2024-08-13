Borderlands 4 Randy Pitchford ha praticamente confermato lo sviluppo del gioco

Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience

(Di martedì 13 agosto 2024) Non è un segreto che4 sia in fase di, ma nonostante questo il CEO di Gearbox Entertainment,, ha deciso di alimentare ulteriormente le indiscrezioni che vogliono il nuovodella serie attualmente in lavorazione presso lo studio americano. Dopo l’uscita a dir poco disastrosa del film di, con tanto di flop per gli incassi al botteghino al debutto,ha scelto di stuzzicare i fan del franchise in merito all’arrivo del nuovo videodella celeberrima e folle serie sparatutto in prima persona.