Katie Price arrestata per non essersi presentata in tribunale | era in Turchia per la chirurgia estetica

Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidiano

(Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Roma, 9 agosto 2024 – L’ex modella ingleseè statastamattina all’aeroporto di Heathrow, nel Regno Unito, per noninera attesa in aula per un’udienza parte del procedimento riguardante le due dichiarazioni di bancarotta. Il mandano di arresto era stato emanato il 30 luglio. La top model è stata presa in custodia in una stazione di polizia di Londra, ma è poi stata liberata su cauzione. Comparirà davanti al giudice della Corte Reale di Giustizia questo venerdì. I media hanno diffuso alcune foto dell’arresto, che ritraggono l’ex modella con il viso bendato mentre viene fermata da alcuni agenti. Il figlio e il fidanzato della donna erano presenti.