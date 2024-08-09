Katie Price arrestata per non essersi presentata in tribunale: era in Turchia per la chirurgia estetica (Di venerdì 9 agosto 2024) Roma, 9 agosto 2024 – L’ex modella inglese Katie Price è stata arrestata stamattina all’aeroporto di Heathrow, nel Regno Unito, per non essersi presentata in tribunale. Price era attesa in aula per un’udienza parte del procedimento riguardante le due dichiarazioni di bancarotta. Il mandano di arresto era stato emanato il 30 luglio. La top model è stata presa in custodia in una stazione di polizia di Londra, ma è poi stata liberata su cauzione. Comparirà davanti al giudice della Corte Reale di Giustizia questo venerdì. I media hanno diffuso alcune foto dell’arresto, che ritraggono l’ex modella con il viso bendato mentre viene fermata da alcuni agenti. Il figlio e il fidanzato della donna erano presenti.Leggi tutta la notizia su quotidianoNotizie su altre fonti
- Katie Price Was Arrested At Heathrow Airport After Failing To Attend Court - The former glamour model, 46, was apprehended at Heathrow Airport after returning from Turkey, where she is understood to have undergone a £10,000 facelift. She was photographed ... msn
