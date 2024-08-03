La Geeked Week di Netflix 2024 confermata in un nuovo teaser (Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Per dare il via al mese di agosto, Netflix ha confermato il ritorno dell’annuale Geeked Week, un evento della durata di un giorno in cui vengono mostrati nuovi filmati di spettacoli e film in uscita e vengono fatti nuovi annunci per i loro franchise di cui i fan non possono fare a meno. Nel video di conferma della Geeked Week 2024, Netflix ha anticipato l’evento con filmati di Mercoledì, Sandman, Squid Game, One Piece, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Black Mirror e altri ancora. Netflix ha confermato che, proprio come l’anno scorso, la quarta edizione della Geeked Week prenderà il via il 16 settembre e si concluderà con un evento per i fan ad Atlanta giovedì 19 settembre. Inoltre, Netflix ha confermato che l’evento di quest’anno sarà la prima volta che si concentrerà su serie, film e giochi in un evento per i fan dal vivo.Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpoolNotizie su altre fonti
