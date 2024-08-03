La Geeked Week di Netflix 2024 confermata in un nuovo teaser

Leggi tutta la notizia su nerdpool

(Di sabato 3 agosto 2024) Per dare il via al mese di agosto,ha confermato il ritorno dell’annuale, un evento della durata di un giorno in cui vengono mostrati nuovi filmati di spettacoli e film in uscita e vengono fatti nuovi annunci per i loro franchise di cui i fan non possono fare a meno. Nel video di conferma dellaha anticipato l’evento con filmati di Mercoledì, Sandman, Squid Game, One Piece, Stranger Things, Cobra Kai, Black Mirror e altri ancora.ha confermato che, proprio come l’anno scorso, la quarta edizione dellaprenderà il via il 16 settembre e si concluderà con un evento per i fan ad Atlanta giovedì 19 settembre. Inoltre,ha confermato che l’evento di quest’anno sarà la prima volta che si concentrerà su serie, film e giochi in un evento per i fan dal vivo.