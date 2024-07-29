AliveDx Receives IVDR CE Mark for Groundbreaking Microarray Immunoassay in Allergy Diagnostics (Di lunedì 29 luglio 2024) EYSINS, Switzerland, July 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/Notizie su altre fonti
AliveDx ("Company") is proud to announce it has received IVDR CE Mark for its Groundbreaking Microarray Immunoassay, designed for the detection of a specific IgE directed to a protein allergen in human serum. This is the Company's first product for the evaluation of allergies, enhancing its portfolio of products beyond autoimmunity. This Immunoassay, run on AliveDx's proprietary MosaiQ® platform, is an important milestone for the current development of the Company's multiplex Immunoassay Microarray, which aims to simultaneously detect 30+ allergens, including inhalant and food allergens. The multiplex Immunoassay Microarray technology Marks a significant advancement in Diagnostics by enabling simultaneous testing for multiple conditions.Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
