Scott Steiner: “La AEW? Bene che esista ma a nessuno importa di incontri senza una storyline” (Di domenica 28 luglio 2024) Scott Steiner, leggenda del wrestling e membro della WWE Hall of Fame, ha recentemente condiviso le sue opinioni su AEW e sullo stato attuale dell’industria del wrestling durante un’intervista con Sportskeeda.com. Le sue parole offrono uno sguardo interessante sulla situazione attuale del wrestling professionistico, visto attraverso gli occhi di un veterano con oltre tre decenni di esperienza sul ring. Il commento di Steiner su AEW Quando gli è stato chiesto se guarda AEW, Steiner ha risposto: “Cerco di guardare qualcosa ogni tanto. Non ho molto tempo. È fantastico che ci sia un altro posto dove i wrestler possono lavorare. La competizione è sempre buona per il business. Ma non c’è dubbio che la WWE sia caldissima in questo momento. Hanno l’interesse dei fan. Questo è ciò che conta di più.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
- WWE Hall of Fame: List of all inductees in history - The Hall of Fame ceremony mainly occurs every year on the eve of WrestleMania. Every year, WWE honors wrestlers who have been great servants to the wrestling industry. However, the Stamford-based ... khelnow
- Scott Steiner On AEW: You Can't Just Have Matches, Nobody Gives A Sh*t If There Is No Storyline - Scott steiner gives his take on the AEW product. For years now, AEW has presented fans with a product that is based around the in-ring aspect of professional wrestling as opposed to WWE's version of ... fightful
- Scott Steiner Reveals Who He Believes Killed WCW, Rikishi Praises Roman Reigns - During a recent appearance on SportsKeeda’s “WrestleBinge” podcast, Scott steiner gave his thoughts on who he believes killed WCW. He said, ... ewrestlingnews
Video Scott SteinerVideo Scott Steiner