Golf, The Open Championships 2024: Horschel al comando, bene gli azzurri (Di sabato 20 luglio 2024) Billy Horschel (72, 68, 69: -49) sotto i riflettori durante il terzo giro dell’Open Championships 2024 di Golf. Il Golfista americano ha raggiunto la vetta del ranking momentaneo, in solitaria, grazie a 4 birdie e 2 bogey che lo hanno proiettato al primo posto; sorpassato dunque Shane Lowry, al comando sino al venerdì, in una giornata caratterizzata dalla pioggia al Royal Troon Golf Club nel South Ayrshire scozzese: l’irlandese ha chiuso nono dopo 4 bogey nelle seconde nove buche. A inseguire il leader Horscel vi sono gli inglesi Justin Rose e Dan Brown, gli statunitensi Russell Henley, Sam Burns e Xander Schauffele a -3, così come il sudafricano Thriston Lawewnce. Sul fronte nostrano, bene gli azzurri Matteo Manassero (73, 73, 70) e Guido Migliozzi (73, 75, 71), rispettivamente venticinquesimo con +3 e cinquantunesimo con +6.Leggi tutta la notizia su sportfaceNotizie su altre fonti
