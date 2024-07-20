Golf The Open Championships 2024 | Horschel al comando bene gli azzurri

Leggi tutta la notizia su sportface

(Di sabato 20 luglio 2024) Billy(72, 68, 69: -49) sotto i riflettori durante il terzo giro dell’di. Ilista americano ha raggiunto la vetta del ranking momentaneo, in solitaria, grazie a 4 birdie e 2 bogey che lo hanno proiettato al primo posto; sorpassato dunque Shane Lowry, alsino al venerdì, in una giornata caratterizzata dalla pioggia al Royal TroonClub nel South Ayrshire scozzese: l’irlandese ha chiuso nono dopo 4 bogey nelle seconde nove buche. A inseguire il leader Horscel vi sono gli inglesi Justin Rose e Dan Brown, gli statunitensi Russell Henley, Sam Burns e Xander Schauffele a -3, così come il sudafricano Thriston Lawewnce. Sul fronte nostrano,gliMatteo Manassero (73, 73, 70) e Guido Migliozzi (73, 75, 71), rispettivamente venticinquesimo con +3 e cinquantunesimo con +6.