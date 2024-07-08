Game for Filippo (Di lunedì 8 luglio 2024) Game for Filippo AL Bicocca Stadium di Milano, lo scorso primo luglio, si è svolta la seconda edizione del torneo “Game FOR Filippo”: l’evento benefico organizzato in favore di Filippo T., un bimbo di 5 anni affetto da una rara malattia genetica degenerante, denominata Sindrome di Hunter o Mucopolisaccaridosi di tipo 2 (MPS2) e che, primo ed unico ad oggi bambino in Europa, è stato accettato a partecipare ad una terapia genica sperimentale realizzata dall’UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital di Oakland nella baia di San Francisco in California. L’evento, ha visto la vittoria del CUS Bicocca per 2-0 in finale contro l’US Aldini 1930, mentre al terzo posto si è piazzato il Comando Provinciale Carabinieri di Milano No Moscova battendo il Consiglio Regionale di Lombardia.Leggi tutta la notizia su terzotemponapoliNotizie su altre fonti
