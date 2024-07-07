WWE | Tiffany conquista il Money in the Bank femminile

Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

(Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) La ScotiaArena di Toronto è stata testimone di un altro evento memorabile, WWEin the2024. Sei talentuose atlete – IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria,Stratton, Naomi e Zoey Stark – hanno dato vita a un epicoin theladder match, carico di emozioni, colpi di scena e momenti mozzafiato. Ilin theladder matchDeterminate are la valigetta dorata e l’opportunità di sfidare per il titolo, queste superstar hanno dimostrato tutta la loro abilità, forza e strategia. Il match è stato un susseguirsi di acrobazie spettacolari, alleanze temporanee e colpi durissimi, mantenendo i fan con il fiato sospeso fino all’ultimo istante. La vittoria diStratton Malgrado le tante azioni spettacolari (e qualche errore), nessuna delle ragazze sul ring sembrava in grado di prevalere fino alle fasi conclusive del match.