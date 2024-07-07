WWE: Tiffany conquista il Money in the Bank femminile (Di domenica 7 luglio 2024) La ScotiaBank Arena di Toronto è stata testimone di un altro evento memorabile, WWE Money in the Bank 2024. Sei talentuose atlete – IYO SKY, Chelsea Green, Lyra Valkyria, Tiffany Stratton, Naomi e Zoey Stark – hanno dato vita a un epico Money in the Bank ladder match femminile, carico di emozioni, colpi di scena e momenti mozzafiato. Il Money in the Bank ladder match femminile Determinate a conquistare la valigetta dorata e l’opportunità di sfidare per il titolo femminile, queste superstar hanno dimostrato tutta la loro abilità, forza e strategia. Il match è stato un susseguirsi di acrobazie spettacolari, alleanze temporanee e colpi durissimi, mantenendo i fan con il fiato sospeso fino all’ultimo istante. La vittoria di Tiffany Stratton Malgrado le tante azioni spettacolari (e qualche errore), nessuna delle ragazze sul ring sembrava in grado di prevalere fino alle fasi conclusive del match.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
