LOTTE BIOLOGICS Holds Groundbreaking for Songdo Bio Campus

(Di giovedì 4 luglio 2024) SEOUL, South Korea, July 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/In a landmark event signaling its ambitious foray into the biopharmaceutical sector,, under the leadership of CEO Richard W. Lee, held aceremony for its inaugural plant at theBioin Incheon International City on July 3rd. The ceremony, commencing at 11 AM, marked a pivotal moment in the company's trajectory towards becoming a global top 10 Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO). The auspicious occasion drew a distinguished assembly of approximately 300 guests, includingGroup Chairman Dong-Bin Shin, Incheon Mayor Jeong-Bok Yoo, National Assembly Member Il-Young Jung representing Incheon Yeonsu District, First Vice Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Kyung-Sung Kang, Second Vice Minister of Health and Welfare Min-Soo Park, and Incheon Free Economic Zone Commissioner Won-Seok Yoon.