NJPW | Jon Moxley deve abdicare Tetsuya Naito si prende la sua rivincita

(Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Jonè un habitué della porta proibita, sono anni che si divide tra AEW ee la federazione giapponese è stata spesso terra di conquista per lui, fino ad arrivare al titolo mondiale IWGP vinto nel mese di aprile controa Wind City Riot. Il giapponese non ha rinunciato all’idea di rirsi il suo titolo e l’occasione migliore è arrivata proprio questa notte a Forbidden Door. E sono 5! Tanta la voglia di mettersi le mani addosso per i due che non hanno perso tempo dopo il suono della campanella. Ritmi non altissimi, ma colpi molto duri. Spazio anche per un po’ di confusione a bordo ring con i due caduti vicino al tavolo di commento AEW conche ha quindi iniziato a colpiree un malcapitato addetto con la protezione delle barricate.