NJPW: Jon Moxley deve abdicare, Tetsuya Naito si prende la sua rivincita (Di lunedì 1 luglio 2024) Jon Moxley è un habitué della porta proibita, sono anni che si divide tra AEW e NJPW e la federazione giapponese è stata spesso terra di conquista per lui, fino ad arrivare al titolo mondiale IWGP vinto nel mese di aprile contro Tetsuya Naito a Wind City Riot. Il giapponese non ha rinunciato all’idea di riprendersi il suo titolo e l’occasione migliore è arrivata proprio questa notte a Forbidden Door. E sono 5! Tanta la voglia di mettersi le mani addosso per i due che non hanno perso tempo dopo il suono della campanella. Ritmi non altissimi, ma colpi molto duri. Spazio anche per un po’ di confusione a bordo ring con i due caduti vicino al tavolo di commento AEW con Naito che ha quindi iniziato a colpire Moxley e un malcapitato addetto con la protezione delle barricate.Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestlingNotizie su altre fonti
NJPW: Moxley difende il titolo a Dominion, poi si palesa il suo avversario per Forbidden Door - Nel post match si è palesato colui che sarà l'avversario di Mox a Forbidden Door. Lo stesso Mox ha lanciato una Open Challenge e a rispondere è stato Tetsuya Naito. Mox vs Naito Dopo aver sconfitto EVIL a Dominion, Jon Moxley ha conosciuto il suo avversario per Forbidden Door.
NJPW: Ufficiale Jon Moxley vs EVIL in un Lumberjack Deathmatch a Dominion - EVIL, nelle fasi finali di Resurgence, aveva attaccato il campione affermando di essere lui a dover detenere la cintura per poi verniciare di nero il titolo. Lumberjack DeathMatch Qualche giorno fa EVIL aveva lanciato la sfida al campione Jon Moxley. Non una "normale" sfida, ma un Lumberjack Match in modo che Mox non possa, a sua detta, sottrarsi alle regole.
NJPW: Ufficiale tutta la card Resurgence, protagonisti tutti i top name come Jon Moxley e Tanahashi - L'evento si terrà il prossimo 11 maggio in Ontario, California, e vedrà la partecipazione, tra gli altri, anche di Mustafa Ali che sfiderà Lio Rush nel pre-show dell'evento. Ecco qui di seguito l'enorme card imbastita dalla promotion nipponica per l'evento: IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships: TMDK (Shane Haste & Mikey Nicholls) (c) vs Guerrillas of Destiny (El Phantasmo & Hikuleo) The DKC, Rocky Romero & Tomohiro Ishii vs HOUSE OF TORTURE (Jack Perry, Ren Narita & EVIL) Mustafa Ali vs.
- Tetsuya Naito Beats Jon Moxley to Win IWGP World Title at Forbidden Door 2024 - Naito hit moxley with a Destino for the pin and the win. Sunday marked a rematch from Windy City Riot in April when moxley defeated Naito to win the IWGP world heavyweight title for the first time in ... bleacherreport
- Tetsuya Naito Ends Jon Moxley’s Reign as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion - After two months and four title defenses (tying the modern record for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship), Naito ended moxley’s title reign at Forbidden Door. moxley can now refocus his attention ... si
- SPOILER: Risultati AEW Forbidden Door 2024 - La porta proibita è ufficialmente aperta: la UBS Arena di Elmont, New York, è pronta ad essere scenario di questo evento che raduna sullo stesso ring AEW, njpw, CMLL e STARDOM. La card è come sempre ... worldwrestling
