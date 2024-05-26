No Elvis, Beatles or the Rolling Stones? (Di domenica 26 maggio 2024)
Roma, 26 maggio – “No Elvis
, Beatles
or the Rolling Stones
”. Così cantavano i Clash nel loro manifesto 1977, quando il punk costituiva un radicale punto di rottura con tutto quello che era venuto prima (anche se poi, a ben vedere, paradossalmente i Clash non ci sono più da decenni, mentre i Rolling Stones
girano ancora il mondo per suonare!). E oggi parlerò proprio dell’evoluzione del mio rapporto con i Fab Four di Liverpool.
Dal punk ai Beatles
, passando per Liverpool
La prima sottocultura con la quale mi sono approcciato da ragazzino (tralasciando l’infatuazione delle scuole medie per i paninari) fu proprio il punk e, quando sei così giovane, viene da sé che prendi un po’ tutto il pacchetto di stereotipi e luoghi comuni, tenendo anche in considerazione che allora mica c’era internet e quindi le informazioni le prendevi dai libri, dai dischi o da qualche ragazzo più grande. E poi i Beatles
erano dell’era dei miei genitori e sembravano tutti così perfettini, così rassicuranti e le canzoni che conoscevo tutte così perbene… insomma, un adolescente dei primi anni ’90 li doveva odiare per forza!
Poi è successo che sono cresciuto, che ho iniziato a viaggiare e che, oltre tutto, tifassi pure Everton.
