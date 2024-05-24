Fonte : movieplayer di 24 mag 2024

Life Like - la recensione | su Prime Video uno sci-fi dove l' androide è il terzo incomodo

Life Like

Life Like, la recensione: su Prime Video uno sci-fi dove l'androide è il terzo incomodo (Di venerdì 24 maggio 2024) La recensione di Life Like, film dove una giovane coppia decide di acquistare un rivoluzionario modello di robot, ignaro delle conseguenze che questi porterà all'interno delle mura domestiche. James subentra al padre scomparso nella gestione del fondo fiduciario di famiglia. Un ruolo che lo vedrà molto più impegnato rispetto a prima e che lo porterà a trascorrere molte ore della giornata in ufficio, lasciando da sola la moglie Sophie. Per adeguarsi a quello stile di vita si trasferiscono in una villa suburbana, dove James ha alle sue dipendenze un maggiordomo, una cameriera e un cuoco. A Sophie però non va a genio tutto quel personale che gironzola per casa e decide di licenziarlo. Come vi raccontiamo nella recensione di Life Like, per ovviare ai lavori domestici sempre più ….
