Il rollout di One UI 6.1 e patch di maggio prosegue: coinvolti altri sette Samsung Galaxy (Di lunedì 20 maggio 2024) Aggiornamenti per Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5, Z Fold5, A15 5G, Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9+, Tab S9 Ultra e Tab S6 Lite (2022): ecco tutte le novità. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
