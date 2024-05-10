WWE | Conferme sui piani per The Rock a WrestleMania - ci sarà un titolo in palio

(Di venerdì 10 maggio 2024) Theha scosso l’intero mondo del wrestling con la sua Road to40, rivelandosi un enorme successo e contribuedo ad un’edizione storica di. Il Final Boss si è preso una pausa dalla WWE per dedicarsi ai suoi impegni hollywoodiani. Tuttavia, ha ancora in programma due grandi incontri al suo ritorno: uno contro Cody Rhodes, a cui ha promesso di dare la caccia una volta tornato. Il secondo è contro Roman Reigns, che è in lizza per un match da mesi. People’s Championship match? Thechiaramente in azione a41, ma chi affronterà è ancora un mistero. Nell’ultima edizione del Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer ha riferito che il Final Boss dovrebbe affrontare Cody, ma c’è un inconveniente: “Al momento per Mania è ...

Why Is 'The Rock Losing Followers' Trending On The Internet Details Inside - Why Is 'The rock Losing Followers' Trending On The Internet Details Inside - The rock's astronomical Instagram followers are decreasing according to the internet. Find out the possible reasons here.

WWE’s Current WrestleMania 41 Plans For The Rock - WWE’s Current wrestlemania 41 Plans For The rock - The rock is keeping his options open regarding his future with WWE following his last run with the company, with wrestlemania 41 looking more likely to be the host of his next match. Despite his ...

Emily Blunt turned down The Rock's invite to WWE WrestleMania 40 - Emily Blunt turned down The rock's invite to WWE wrestlemania 40 - The rock's wrestlemania 40 return was a success. Emily Blunt received gifts but watched from home. She discussed WWE and Roman Reigns. The rock prepar ...