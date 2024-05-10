WWE | Conferme sui piani per The Rock a WrestleMania - ci sarà un titolo in palio

- WWE : Smentito un presunto comportamento “non professionale” di The Rock a Wrestlemania XL - la nota
Nonostante il report di The Wrap su un presunto grave ritardo di The Rock nell’arrivare al Lincoln Financial Field nel sabato di Wrestlemania XL, quando il Brahma Bull avrebbe dovuto preparare l’incontro che ha chiuso lo show (il tag-team ...
- FOTO : The Rock ringrazia pubblicamente i Gallus per l’aiuto pre-Wrestlemania XL
Dopo che nella giornata di ieri Joe Coffey ha postato la FOTO ritraente lui ed i suoi compagni nel Gallus insieme a The Rock, confermando i rumor riguardo l’allenamento congiunto per preparare il Brahma Bull in vista di Wrestlemania XL. Lo ...
- WWE : The Rock ha grandi aspettative per WrestleMania 41
Pochi giorni fa, la WWE ha celebrato WrestleMania XL. Lo spettacolo più importante dell’anno nella compagnia di TKO è stato caratterizzato dalla partecipazione principale di The Rock, che è tornato a disputare un match dopo più di un ...
Why Is 'The Rock Losing Followers' Trending On The Internet Details Inside - Why Is 'The rock Losing Followers' Trending On The Internet Details Inside - The rock's astronomical Instagram followers are decreasing according to the internet. Find out the possible reasons here.
WWE’s Current WrestleMania 41 Plans For The Rock - WWE’s Current wrestlemania 41 Plans For The rock - The rock is keeping his options open regarding his future with WWE following his last run with the company, with wrestlemania 41 looking more likely to be the host of his next match. Despite his ...
Emily Blunt turned down The Rock's invite to WWE WrestleMania 40 - Emily Blunt turned down The rock's invite to WWE wrestlemania 40 - The rock's wrestlemania 40 return was a success. Emily Blunt received gifts but watched from home. She discussed WWE and Roman Reigns. The rock prepar ...