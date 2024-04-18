LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024 - tappa di oggi in DIRETTA | si entra nel vivo con il Passo del Compet! Piganzoli in fug - gruppo a 3?

LIVE Tour

LIVE Tour of the Alps 2024, tappa di oggi in DIRETTA: si entra nel vivo con il Passo del Compet! Piganzoli in fuga, gruppo a 3? (Di giovedì 18 aprile 2024) CLICCA QUI PER AGGIORNARE LA DIRETTA LIVE LA CLASSIFICA GENERALE DEL Tour OF THE Alps 13.42 Ci siamo lasciati ieri con la grande azione dello spagnolo Juan Pedro Lopez che si è preso tappa e maglia. Questa la classifica da cui si è ripartiti ormai più di due ore fa: 1 LÓPEZ Juan Pedro Lidl – Trek 0:00 2 FOSS Tobias INEOS Grenadiers 0:31 3 O’CONNOR Ben Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:454 TIBERI Antonio Bahrain – Victorious 0:48 5 BARDET Romain Team dsm-firmenich PostNL 0:48 6 POELS Wout Bahrain – Victorious 0:48 7 PARET-PEINTRE Valentin Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 0:488 PELLIZZARI Giulio VF Group – Bardiani CSF – Faizanè 0:57 9 PARET-PEINTRE Aurélien Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale Team 1:19 10 SOSA Iván Ramiro Movistar Team 1:19 13.39 Un’immagine del panorama meraviglioso di questo ...
