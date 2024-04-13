NJPW | Jack Perry prende di mira CMPunk ed infiamma il pubblico di Chicago

(Di sabato 13 aprile 2024)è stato uno dei protagonisti delWindy City Riot, l’evento tenutosi ieri sera presso il Wintrust Arena di, Illinois, con undici incontri tra cui il main event tra Tetsuya Naito e Jon Moxley per il Titolo Mondiale IWGP.ha affrontato Shota Umino, un avversario che ha preso difin dal suo arrivo nella New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nonostante la la sconfitta,sarà ricordato per aver provocato ildie aver fatto diverse allusioni a CM Punk, con cui ha avuto una grande controversia sin dall’evento di All Elite Wrestling All In. Dardo dea CM Punk anoche en #WindyCityRiot pic.twitter.com/2V9pDdKHFM— SoloWrestling ...

