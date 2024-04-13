NJPW | Jack Perry prende di mira CMPunk ed infiamma il pubblico di Chicago

La NJPW si appresta a conquistare gli USA il prossimo 12 aprile, quando andrà in scena Windy City Riot, evento attesissimo e che porterà più di 5.000 fan (con molte possibilità di arrivare ad ... (zonawrestling)
Dopo l’apparizione in quel di Battle In The Valley, con tanto di contratto AEW strappato in mille pezzi, è arrivato per Jack Perry il momento del debutto sul ring NJPW. L’ex AEW ha lottato ... (zonawrestling)
Si ingigantisce la card del prossimo PPV targato NJPW: Wind City Riot. Lo show vedrà alcune star AEW ed ex WWE in azione come, ad esempio, Jon Moxley, Mustafa Ali e Nic Nemeth. Una ... (zonawrestling)
KENTA Shares Picture With Jack Perry, Says 'F**K Chicago' - KENTA and Jack Perry both have had issues with CM Punk. KENTA's feud with Punk over the GTS is well-documented. Perry's rivalry is more recent, as it started in the summer of 2023 and led to the ...fightful
NJPW Windy City Riot notes: Jack Perry, Tony Khan, title changes - News and notes from Friday's Windy City Riot event, which featured multiple title changes: ...msn
NJPW Capital Collision 2024 Announced For August 30 - New Japan Pro-Wrestling is returning to Washington, DC. NJPW announced that they would return to Washington, DC, with the Capital Collision event on August 30. The show will be held at the ...yahoo