NJPW | Jack Perry prende di mira CMPunk ed infiamma il pubblico di Chicago

NJPW: Jack Perry prende di mira CMPunk ed infiamma il pubblico di Chicago (Di sabato 13 aprile 2024) Jack Perry è stato uno dei protagonisti del NJPW Windy City Riot, l’evento tenutosi ieri sera presso il Wintrust Arena di Chicago, Illinois, con undici incontri tra cui il main event tra Tetsuya Naito e Jon Moxley per il Titolo Mondiale IWGP. Perry ha affrontato Shota Umino, un avversario che ha preso di mira fin dal suo arrivo nella New Japan Pro-Wrestling. Nonostante la la sconfitta, Perry sarà ricordato per aver provocato il pubblico di Chicago e aver fatto diverse allusioni a CM Punk, con cui ha avuto una grande controversia sin dall’evento di All Elite Wrestling All In. Dardo de Jack Perry a CM Punk anoche en #NJPWWindyCityRiot pic.twitter.com/2V9pDdKHFM— SoloWrestling ...
