AEW | Roderick Strong è il nuovo International Championship | anche il rientrante Kyle O’Reilly al suo fianco?

AEW Roderick

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a zonawrestling©

Fonte : zonawrestling
AEW: Roderick Strong è il nuovo International Championship, anche il rientrante Kyle O’Reilly al suo fianco? (Di lunedì 4 marzo 2024) Vittoria pesantissima per <Strong>RoderickStrong> Strong che, dopo una dura battaglia, piega la resistenza di Orange Cassidy e diventa il nuovo International Championship. Ma non è stata assolutamente l’unica sorpresa dell’incontro, visto che il post-match è stato addirittura più significativo per il nuovo campione… e per Kyle O’Reilly! Kyle O'Reilly is back! Order #AEWRevolution on PPV right now!: href="https://twitter.com/<Strong>RoderickStrong>Strong?ref src=twsrc%5Etfw">@<Strong>RoderickStrong>Strong @MattTaven @RealMikeBennett @KORcombat @trentylocks pic.twitter.com/BfgDONi6Pu— All Elite ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling

AEW: Roderick Strong è il nuovo International Championship, anche il rientrante Kyle O’Reilly al suo...

  • AEW Roderick

    Dopo la vittoria nel tag-team <Strong>MatchStrong> dell’ultima puntata di Dynamite insieme a Trent Beretta, Orange Cassidy è stato raggiunto sul ring da <Strong>RoderickStrong> ... (zonawrestling)

Altre Notizie

Revolution 2024 – Pagelle del PPV della AEW: Revolution 2024 è stato l’ultimo Premium Live Event della WWE, vediamo come è andata a finire con le nostre pagelle.theshieldofwrestling

PAC suggerisce il suo ritorno sui ring della AEW a Revolution: Durante la diretta del ppv della AEW, però, sono andate in scena anche diverse altre sorprese, come ad esempio la vittoria dell'International Championship da parte di Roderick Strong o il ritorno dell ...worldwrestling

AEW Revolution 2024: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved: On a night that saw the end of Sting's iconic career, here are three things we hated and three things we loved from AEW Revolution 2024.wrestlinginc

Video di Tendenza

Video AEW Roderick
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.