Youtube down? Non funziona? La situazione (Di martedì 27 febbraio 2024) Sembra che in queste ore Youtube non sia funzionante al 100%. Diverse sono le segnalazioni pervenute sui social e nei vari forum tecnici. Che problemi ci sono? Come mai Youtube è down? Youtube down, cosa succede Le problematiche più comuni al momento sarebbero queste: Video caricati e non presenti la pannello du Youtube Studio (sia da APP che da DESKTOP) gli short che si fermano a poche visualizzazioni Youtube Studio non funziona correttamente e il pulsante “cambia account” non va Al momento della stesura di questo articolo, sono arrivate più di 80 segnalazioni su downdetector in cui si afferma che la piattaforma non consente agli utenti di caricare alcun video. Youtube IS down! IS ...
