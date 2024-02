World Radio Day 2024 | la festa è con i suoi protagonisti | i dettagli

AFBF economist Betty Resnick shares about key market drivers, obstacles in trade, and exciting opportunities for renewable fuels. IFBF President Brent Johnson also joins and previews national policy.DHAKA, Feb 12, 2024 (BSS) - The World Radio Day-2024, a day to celebrate radio as a medium, will be observed in the country as elsewhere across the globe tomorrow highlighting the importance of radio ...Some know of it, because they have gotten the opportunity to use it, others may have heard it in a Queen song, but almost everyone has 'heard' of the medium, that is radio. Every year, February 13 is ...