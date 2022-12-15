JELD-WEN Names William J. Christensen Chief Executive Officer (Di giovedì 15 dicembre 2022) Interim CEO Kevin C. Lilly is appointed EVP, Global Transformation CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced William (Bill) J. Christensen, 49, is appointed Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. In conjunction with his appointment as CEO, Christensen also joins the JELD-WEN board as a director. Christensen joined the company in April 2022 as Executive vice president and president of JELD-WEN Europe. "After an extensive search process with many highly qualified candidates, we are confident that Bill is the right leader to drive JELD-WEN forward at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE: JELD), a leading global manufacturer of building products, today announced William (Bill) J. Christensen, 49, is appointed Chief Executive Officer effective immediately. In conjunction with his appointment as CEO, Christensen also joins the JELD-WEN board as a director. Christensen joined the company in April 2022 as Executive vice president and president of JELD-WEN Europe. "After an extensive search process with many highly qualified candidates, we are confident that Bill is the right leader to drive JELD-WEN forward at ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Global Remodeling Market to hit $6 Tn by 2032, Predicts Global Market Insights Inc.For instance, in April 2022, JELD - WEN Holding, Inc., a global leader in building products, unveiled its new line of Auraline® patio doors and composite windows. The Auraline line, currently under ... Class action da 800mila $ per finestre difettose Guida Finestra
JELD WENSegui gli aggiornamenti e vedi gli ultimi video su : JELD WEN