Why Hisense Chose to Sponsor FIFA World Cup™ | A Perfect Match Between Hisense and Football

Why Hisense Chose to Sponsor FIFA World Cup™: A Perfect Match Between Hisense and Football (Di mercoledì 14 dicembre 2022) QINGDAO, China, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 In the past four years, Hisense has consecutively Sponsored FIFA World Cup Russia 2018TM and FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022TM, showcasing the heightened strength and depth of its globalization processes. "Sponsoring FIFA World CupTM and other top-tier Football tournaments manifests Hisense's vision to carve out its individualized path of sports marketing as well as its unwavering commitment to building a multinational corporation," said Dr. Lan Lin, President of Hisense Group. Football as a Focus of Hisense Sponsorship Strategy ...
