Shenzhen Holds 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference to Build a Magnet for International Investors

Shenzhen Holds
Shenzhen Holds 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference to Build a Magnet for International Investors (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) Shenzhen, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/

With the theme 'Spur Opening Vitality, Gather Innovation Momentum

Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future', the Conference will award certificates to outstanding introduced businesses, multinational corporate headquarters, and ...
