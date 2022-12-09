Shenzhen Holds 2022 Global Investment Promotion Conference to Build a Magnet for International Investors (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) Shenzhen, China, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
Shenzhen welcomes outstanding Investors from all over the world. The 2022 Shenzhen Global Investment Promotion Conference will be held in Shenzhen, China on December 9. A number of major projects in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence, biotechnology, new energy, new materials, high-end equipment, and environment protection will be signed to contracts. With the theme 'Spur Opening Vitality, Gather Innovation Momentum
Invest in Shenzhen, Build a Winning Future', the Conference will award certificates to outstanding introduced businesses, multinational corporate headquarters, and
