RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League Super Junior Tag League 2022” 09 12 2022 Day 14

I RISULTATI della quattordicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Venerdì a Koxchi: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 14Venerdì 9 Dicembre – Kochi (Japan) -Bad Luck Fale batte Yuto Nakashima (4:04) Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) battono Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa (9:57) Eight Man Tag Team MatchKevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma battono BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (8:35) Six Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan) battono Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru)
NJPW WTL 2022 e SJTL 2022 – Risultati Day 13NJPW World Tag League 2022 e Super Jr. Tag League 2022 : ecco tutti i risultati del Day 13, quest’oggi dedicato interamente agli Juniors.
Si conclude il Goddess of Stardom Tag League 2022: ecco le vincitriciDopo una serie di giornate dedicate a questo torneo, finalmente la STARDOM ha incoronato le vincitrici del 2022 ...
