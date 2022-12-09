RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League Super Junior Tag League 2022” 09 12 2022 Day 14

(Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) Idella quattordicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team dellaandata in scena Venerdì a Koxchi:TagTag– Day 14Venerdì 9 Dicembre – Kochi (Japan) -Bad Luck Fale batte Yuto Nakashima (4:04) Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) battono Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa (9:57) Eight Man Tag Team MatchKevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma battono BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (8:35) Six Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan) battono Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) ...

