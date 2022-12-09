Arcane, VALORANT e League of Legends trionfano ai The Games Awards Destiny 2 - PINNACOLO DELL'OSSERVATRICEDiablo IV è disponibile per il reacquistoSPLATOON 3: LA BIG RUN È IN ARRIVOSYNCED entra in Open Beta il 10 dicembre THE LORDS OF THE FALLEN PRESENTA IL PRIMO GAMEPLAY Street Fighter 6 - Pre-Order TrailerPrimo sguardo a Dune: Awakening durante i The Game AwardsGoddess of Victory: NIKKE aggiunge 2 nuovi personaggi e un tema ...GTA Online: Operazione Paper TrailUltime Blog

RISULTATI | NJPW “World Tag League Super Junior Tag League 2022” 09 12 2022 Day 14

RISULTATI NJPW
RISULTATI: NJPW “World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022” 09.12.2022 (Day 14) (Di venerdì 9 dicembre 2022) I RISULTATI della quattordicesima giornata dei Tornei Tag Team della NJPW andata in scena Venerdì a Koxchi: NJPW World Tag League/Super Junior Tag League 2022 – Day 14Venerdì 9 Dicembre – Kochi (Japan) -Bad Luck Fale batte Yuto Nakashima (4:04) Tag Team MatchUnited Empire (Aaron Henare & Great-O-Khan) battono Oskar Leube & Ryohei Oiwa (9:57) Eight Man Tag Team MatchKevin Knight, KUSHIDA, Master Wato & Tomoaki Honma battono BULLET CLUB (Ace Austin, Chris Bey, Gedo & Taiji Ishimori) (8:35) Six Man Tag Team MatchLos Ingobernables de Japon (Hiromu Takahashi, Shingo Takagi & Titan) battono Suzuki-gun (DOUKI, El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru) ...
