WWE: Barry Windham attualmente in terapia intensiva a seguito di procedure d’emergenza (Di martedì 6 dicembre 2022) Barry Windham, Hall of Famer della WWE è stato ricoverato durante il weekend e la sua famiglia ha lanciato una pagina GoFundMe lunedì per chiedere aiuto nel sostenere le spese mediche. La famiglia Windham ha reso noto che il wrestler ha sofferto di un “enorme” attacco di cuore mentre si trovava in viaggio all’aeroporto di Atlanta ed è successivamente andato in arresto cardiaco. “attualmente si trova in terapia intensiva ed è stato sottoposto a procedure d’emergenza utili a salvargli la vita.” ha fatto sapere la famiglia. “Come famiglia, siamo impazienti di sentire che andrà tutto bene. Ma, per ora, il futuro è incerto.“ Windham, zio degli atleti WWE Bray Wyatt e Bo Dallas, è stato campione mondiale dei pesi massimi NWA, ...Leggi su zonawrestling
