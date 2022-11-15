XCA 2600, World's Strongest All-Terrain Crane Developed by XCMG, Sets New Wind Power Hoisting Record (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) WEIFANG, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/
XCA2600, the World's Strongest all-Terrain Crane independently Developed by XCMG (SHE: 000425), World top three construction machinery manufacturer, lifted and installed an 8.5MW Wind turbine recently in the Changyi Wind Farm in Weifang, Shandong Province, setting the Hoisting Record of the largest onshore Wind Power generator and a new milestone for the high-quality development of China's manufacturing industries. The XCA2600, the World's first all-Terrain Crane to have a 10-axle chassis, has a lower Crane body that can ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
