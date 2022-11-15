ITALIAN CUP RAINBOW SIXFARMING SIMULATOR 22 PLATINUM EDITION DISPONIBILECall of Duty: Warzone 2.0 | Trailer di lancioBasket: una grande Italia si qualifica per i Mondiali, battuta 85-84 ...LA COLONNA SONORA DI NEED FOR SPEED UNBOUND CON I TALENTI DELL'HIP-HOPThe Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arriverà a dicembre su nuova generazioneXiaomi: idee tecnologiche da regalare questo NataleTurtle Beach Atom Controller è disponibileTeam Battle arriva su Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUELNCSoft annuncia Project LLLUltime Blog

XCA 2600 | World' s Strongest All-Terrain Crane Developed by XCMG | Sets New Wind Power Hoisting Record

XCA 2600
XCA 2600, World's Strongest All-Terrain Crane Developed by XCMG, Sets New Wind Power Hoisting Record (Di martedì 15 novembre 2022) WEIFANG, China, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/

 XCA2600, the World's Strongest all-Terrain Crane independently Developed by XCMG (SHE: 000425), World top three construction machinery manufacturer, lifted and installed an 8.5MW Wind turbine recently in the Changyi Wind Farm in Weifang, Shandong Province, setting the Hoisting Record of the largest onshore Wind Power generator and a new milestone for the high-quality development of China's manufacturing industries. The XCA2600, the World's first all-Terrain Crane to have a 10-axle chassis, has a lower Crane body that can ...
