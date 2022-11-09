Feature Film Animator Portrays G&G Penguin in Short Video (Di mercoledì 9 novembre 2022) ZHUHAI, China, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/
G&G, a premium brand providing gold standard print consumables and solutions, has worked with a former Disney Animator to bring its Penguin mascots to life in a Short Film. G&G has used Penguins in its promotional and packaging artwork for almost 20 years. According to Eric Zhang, General Manager Ninestar Image, company leaders witnessed the impact of climate change upon the emperor Penguin during a visit to Antarctica in 2003. Company leaders were deeply impacted by the sheer willpower of these creatures as they struggled to survive. "Seeing the fragile environment reminded us, as leaders that G&G also needs to be strong and resilient," said Zhang. "At G&G, we always take the initiative to shoulder our corporate social ...Leggi su liberoquotidiano
Per gli Efa Triangle of Sadness, Holy Spider e Close al topMolti dei film nominati dall'EFA sono anche i partecipanti del loro paese al concorso International Feature Film Oscar, quindi le loro nomination potrebbero aumentare le loro possibilità durante la ...
NOSTALGIA - Anteprima americana a New York...prossimo faranno sapere se il film entrera' nella short list dei 15 film e il 24 gennaio se arrivera' alla selezione finale dei 5 nominati per gareggiare nella categoria International Feature Film ... Orfeas Peretzis termina le riprese di Riviera cineuropa.org
Feature Film Animator Portrays G&G Penguin in Short VideoZHUHAI, China, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- G&G, a premium brand providing gold standard print consumables and solutions, has worked with a former ...
Gears of War e Netflix: ufficiali film e serie animata!In occasione dei 16 anni di Gears of War, Netflix annuncia in un post ufficiale su Twitter d'aver collaborato con The Coalition per due progetti!
