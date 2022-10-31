LUCCA COMICS & GAMES - Il programma del 1 novembreYu-Gi-Oh! DUEL LINKS: distribuite 77.7 miliardi di carteWRC GENERATIONS - NUOVA MODALITÀ CAMPIONATO IN ARRIVOLUCCA COMICS & GAMES: all'asta un'esclusiva versione di HeroQuestLa Pedaliera VELOCITYONE RUDDER è disponibileAcer è Technical Partner di RomeVideoGameLabLifestyle: come scegliere un profumo unisexRiepilogo e annunci del livestream di GranzellaLUCCA COMICS & GAMES 2022 - Il programma di lunedì 31 ottobreJoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R riceve un nuovo contenutoUltime Blog

“Chief Of Station” | Aaron Eckhart nel cast al posto di Alec Baldwin

“Chief Of Station”: Aaron Eckhart nel cast al posto di Alec Baldwin (Di lunedì 31 ottobre 2022) Deadline riporta che, Aaron Eckhart, sostituisce Alec Baldwin per il ruolo principale nel thriller d’azione “Chief Of Station”. Perchè la sostituzione in “Chief Of Station”? Deadline riporta che Baldwin non è più disponibile a causa delle riprese più lunghe del previsto, per una produzione che si svolgerà a Budapest. Le riprese il ciack il mese prossimo con un cast che include anche Olga Kurylenko e Alex Pettyfer. Trama Dopo aver appreso che la morte di sua moglie non è stata un incidente, un ex capo della stazione della CIA (Eckhart) è costretto a tornare nel mondo sotterraneo dello spionaggio, collaborando con il suo protetto (Pettyfer), avversari e un agente canaglia (Kurylenko). ...
Leggi su spettacolo.periodicodaily

