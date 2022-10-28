FIFA 23 Out of Position | tutto quello che devi sapere!

Leggi su imiglioridififa

(Di venerdì 28 ottobre 2022) Una nuova promo, inedita su FUT, è disponibile su23 Ultimate Team a partire da venerdì 28 ottobre: si tratta degli “Out of”, traducibili come fuori posizione o fuori ruolo in italiano Out of23 Ecco la squadra degli Out ofdisponibile nei pacchetti di23 da venerdì L'articolo proviene da FUT Universe.